Blinken Says US Embassy in Kiev Will Reopen Within Couple of Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The US Embassy in Kiev will reopen within a couple of weeks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We will have American diplomats back in Ukraine starting next week, they will then start the process of looking at how we actually reopen the embassy itself in Kiev. I think that will take place over a couple of weeks," Blinken told reporters in Poland following a visit to Ukraine, as broadcast by NBC.