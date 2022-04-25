UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Embassy In Kiev Will Reopen Within Couple Of Weeks

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Blinken Says US Embassy in Kiev Will Reopen Within Couple of Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The US Embassy in Kiev will reopen within a couple of weeks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We will have American diplomats back in Ukraine starting next week, they will then start the process of looking at how we actually reopen the embassy itself in Kiev. I think that will take place over a couple of weeks," Blinken told reporters in Poland following a visit to Ukraine, as broadcast by NBC.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Kiev Poland

Recent Stories

Malik Talat Sohail elected Coordinator FPCCI

Malik Talat Sohail elected Coordinator FPCCI

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.