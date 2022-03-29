Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday there is what Russia says and there is what Russia does, with the United States focusing on the latter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday there is what Russia says and there is what Russia does, with the United States focusing on the latter.

"There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does, we are focused on the latter," Blinken said at a press conference with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat.