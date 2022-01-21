UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US 'Fully Prepared' For More Biden-Putin Talks If Needed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Blinken Says US 'Fully Prepared' for More Biden-Putin Talks if Needed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The United States is open to the idea of further talks between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin if such meetings help advance diplomacy between Washington and Moscow, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"If it proves useful and productive for the two presidents to meet to talk, to engage to try to carry things forward, I think we're fully prepared to do that," Blinken said. "If we conclude and the Russians conclude that the best way to resolve things is through a further conversation between them, we're certainly prepared to do that."

