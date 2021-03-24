UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says US, Germany Disagreement On Nord Steam 2 Will Not Stand In Way Of Good Ties

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The disagreement between the United States and Germany over Nord Stream 2 will not affect strong bilateral relations, though Washington will continue to impose sanctions on the pipeline project, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have a real disagreement on Nord Stream 2, but we are not going let that stand in the way of the work we are doing together on issue after issue that is of direct concern to the citizens of both of our countries," Blinken said during a press briefing in Brussels.

Blinken said that during his meeting on Tuesday with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, he reiterated the US warnings that engaging in pipeline could lead to sanctions.

"We will continue to monitor activity to complete the pipeline, and if that activity takes place, we will make a determination on the applicability of sanctions," Blinken said.

