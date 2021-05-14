Blinken Says US Has Been Clear Rocket Attacks on Israel Must Cease

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Washington has been clear that the rocket attacks on Israel must stop and that the country has the right to defend itself.

"We've been very clear that rocket attacks must cease. We've been very clear about Israel's right to defend itself. We are also engaging our regional partners with urgency to see that calm prevails," Blinken said during a briefing.