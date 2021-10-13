UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Has Not Seen Willingness From Iran To Engage In Diplomacy On JCPOA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

Blinken Says US Has Not Seen Willingness From Iran to Engage in Diplomacy on JCPOA

The United States has not seen a willingness from Iran to engage in diplomacy on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States has not seen a willingness from Iran to engage in diplomacy on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We will look at every option to deal with the challenge posed by Iran, we continue to believe that diplomacy is the most effective way to do that, but it takes two to engage in diplomacy and we have not seen from Iran a willingness to do that at this point," Blinken said during a press conference.

Blinken said time is running short on Iran's return to compliance with the nuclear agreement, but did not provide a timeline.

