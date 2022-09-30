Blinken Says US Has Nothing to Do With Nord Stream Pipeline Attacks

The United States has nothing to do with the recent attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States has nothing to do with the recent attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"I really have nothing to say to the absurd allegation from President Putin that we are, or other partners or allies are somehow responsible for this, but we will get to the bottom of what happened, and we'll share that information as soon we have it, but I don't want to get ahead of the investigation," Blinken told said during a joint press conference with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly.

On Monday, incidents occurred simultaneously on the two pipelines, causing a fall in pressure and leaks, one of the blasts happened near Bornholm Island.

Danish and Swedish authorities said they detected several explosions while officials from several countries, including Poland, said the incidents amount to sabotage.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said Wednesday it is investigating the pipeline blasts as an act of international terrorism.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US and its allies are no longer satisfied with sanctions and have begun to destroy the pan-European energy infrastructure.