UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Information On Ukraine Validated By What Has Been Seen In Plain Sight

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Blinken Says US Information on Ukraine Validated by What Has Been Seen in Plain Sight

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the information that the United States has on Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine is validated by what has been seen in plain sight for a period of months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the information that the United States has on Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine is validated by what has been seen in plain sight for a period of months.

"The information I present here is validated by what we've seen unfolding in plain sight before our eyes for months," Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting.

Blinken outlined the potential Russian pretext to attack Ukraine, suggesting it could be a fabricated terrorist bombing inside Russia or a staged drone strike against civilians or an attack using chemical weapons. Russia has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist United Nations Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Sardar Rind protested against Kachi killing

Sardar Rind protested against Kachi killing

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Arrives to UN in New York to Address Secur ..

Blinken Arrives to UN in New York to Address Security Council Meeting on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 PML-N uses derogatory language against others: Dr. ..

PML-N uses derogatory language against others: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Will Be Relieved, Accept Criticism ..

Blinken Says US Will Be Relieved, Accept Criticism If Russia 'Invasion' Never Ma ..

5 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Canadian Protests Fueled by Americans ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Protests Fueled by Americans, Other Foreigners

5 minutes ago
 Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Four die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>