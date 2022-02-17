Blinken Says US Information on Ukraine Validated by What Has Been Seen in Plain Sight

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the information that the United States has on Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine is validated by what has been seen in plain sight for a period of months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the information that the United States has on Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine is validated by what has been seen in plain sight for a period of months.

"The information I present here is validated by what we've seen unfolding in plain sight before our eyes for months," Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting.

Blinken outlined the potential Russian pretext to attack Ukraine, suggesting it could be a fabricated terrorist bombing inside Russia or a staged drone strike against civilians or an attack using chemical weapons. Russia has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine.