Blinken Says US Informed Ukraine of Its Intentions Toward Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United States informed Ukraine about its intentions to waive sanctions imposed on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in Europe, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing.

"For the record, we did share with our Ukrainian partners our intentions when it came to the [Nord Stream 2] pipeline and maybe that information didn't get directly to the President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, it certainly should have," Blinken told the US Senate Foreign Affairs Comittee on Tuesday.

Blinken also said that US President Joe Biden had invited the Ukrainian leader to Washington in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, an American news outlet Axios published an interview with Zelenskyy in which he expressed surprise and disappointment over the fact that he was not informed about the US intentions to waive the sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in advance after Biden supposedly had offered him "direct signals" that Washington was preparing to block the project.