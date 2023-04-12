Close
Blinken Says US Issuing New Russia-Related Sanctions On More Than 120 Entities, Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 09:00 PM

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States is sanctioning more than 120 entities and individuals across more than 20 countries as part of its economic response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of State and the Department of Treasury are imposing sanctions on more than 120 entities and individuals across more than 20 countries and jurisdictions in connection with the Russian Federation's unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including facilitators of sanctions evasion," Blinken said in a statement.

The designations target alleged sanctions evasion networks, organizations engaged in the "militarization and indoctrination" of children, Russia's defense sector and its state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, the statement said.

The US will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its special military operation in Ukraine, including imposing consequences on third-party actors who support the conflict, the statement added.

