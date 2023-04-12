Blinken Says US Issuing New Russia-Related Sanctions on More Than 120 Entities, Persons

The United States is sanctioning more than 120 entities and individuals across more than 20 countries as part of its economic response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States is sanctioning more than 120 entities and individuals across more than 20 countries as part of its economic response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury are imposing sanctions on more than 120 entities and individuals across more than 20 countries and jurisdictions in connection with the Russian Federation's unlawful and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, including facilitators of sanctions evasion," Blinken said in a statement.

The designations target alleged sanctions evasion networks, organizations engaged in the "militarization and indoctrination" of children, Russia's defense sector and its state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, the statement said.

The United States will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its special military operation in Ukraine, including imposing consequences on third-party actors who support the conflict, the statement added.

The Treasury Department's sanctions targeted telecommunications operator Megafon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, private military company Patriot and Russia's International Investment Bank.

The Treasury Department also targeted an alleged sanctions evasion network linked to businessman Alisher Usmanov.

The State Department sanctioned five entities and one individual linked to Rosatom due to Russia's alleged use of the company to exert political and economic influence through energy exports, the department said in a statement.

The State Department also sanctioned a network tied to Norilsk Nickel executive Aleksei Bashkirov, the statement said.

The sanctions target Bashkirov and several companies linked to the businessman.