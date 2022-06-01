Blinken Says US Looking at Every Other Possible Route to Get Wheat Out of Ukraine

) The United States is looking at every other possible route to get wheat out of Ukraine and into global markets, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States is looking at every other possible route to get wheat out of Ukraine and into global markets, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at every other possible route to get wheat grains, other things out of Ukraine and onto world markets," Blinken said at a joint press conference with the NATO chief. "All of that work is ongoing."