UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Looking At Every Other Possible Route To Get Wheat Out Of Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Blinken Says US Looking at Every Other Possible Route to Get Wheat Out of Ukraine

) The United States is looking at every other possible route to get wheat out of Ukraine and into global markets, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States is looking at every other possible route to get wheat out of Ukraine and into global markets, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We are looking at every other possible route to get wheat grains, other things out of Ukraine and onto world markets," Blinken said at a joint press conference with the NATO chief. "All of that work is ongoing."

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine United States Market All Wheat

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court summons DAG in PMC case

Islamabad High Court summons DAG in PMC case

1 minute ago
 US Opposes Any Escalation in Syria, Supports 'Curr ..

US Opposes Any Escalation in Syria, Supports 'Current Fire Lines' - Blinken

1 minute ago
 NATO Monitors Very Closely Russia's Nuclear Postur ..

NATO Monitors Very Closely Russia's Nuclear Posture But Sees No Changes - Stolte ..

1 minute ago
 Senate body approves bill for special persons' acc ..

Senate body approves bill for special persons' access to media

1 minute ago
 Police officers' delegation visits PSCA

Police officers' delegation visits PSCA

1 minute ago
 Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, defor ..

Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, deforestation, says expert

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.