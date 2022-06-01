UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Looking At 'Many More Months Of Conflict' In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Blinken Says US Looking at 'Many More Months of Conflict' in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he believes the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will last "many more months" based on what the situation at present.

"As best we can assess right now, we are still looking at many months of conflict," Blinken said during a press briefing.

The Secretary of State reiterated the US position that the conflict could be over right away if Russia ends its military operation in Ukraine, but added "We don't see any signs of that right now.

"

Blinken underscored that the United States will support Ukraine as long as the conflict lasts and ensure that the country has everything it needs to defend itself against Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

