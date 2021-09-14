UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Looking Very Carefully At Drone Strike That Killed Afghan Aid Worker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Biden administration is reviewing very carefully a drone strike that killed an Afghan aid worker who may have been mistaken for a terrorist, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a congressional hearing.

"I know with regard to the drone strike that you're referring to, that is being looked at very, very, very carefully by others in the administration so that we understand exactly what happened or what didn't happen," Blinken said on Monday when asked about reports raising doubts the US military killed a member of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia).

On Friday, the New York Times published video evidence showing Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for a US aid group, may have been mistaken for an Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist by US forces before a drone strike killed ten civilians, including seven children, in Afghanistan on August 29.

Ahmadi, who worked as an electrical engineer for the US non-governmental organization Nutrition and education International, left his home in the morning of August 29 to pick up a colleague and his boss's laptop, which is when the US military suspected a white sedan had left an Islamic State safe house and intercepted communications asking the driver to make several stops, the report said.

The US military may have mistakenly thought Ahmadi's white Toyota Corolla contained explosives that would be used against the US troops at the Kabul airport after he was seen running work-related errands and loading water containers for his home, according to the report.

