Blinken Says US, Mexico To Deepen Cooperation On Resolving Disappearance Cases

Blinken Says US, Mexico to Deepen Cooperation on Resolving Disappearance Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The United States and Mexico will deepen their cooperation to resolve thousands of missing person cases in Mexico and to crack down on arms trafficking between the two countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We're expanding through our partnership efforts to resolving tens of thousands of cases of disappearances and missing persons in Mexico," Blinken said during a press conference alongside his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard. "The second pillar is on preventing trafficking across borders. We know that reducing arms trafficking is a priority for Mexico as many of the illicit weapons in this country (Mexico) come from the United States.

Blinken pointed out that the United States and Mexico will deepen their cooperation on arms tracing, investigations and prosecutions to disrupt arms trafficking.

The two neighboring countries will also deepen cooperation to combat money laundering and other forms of corruption to crack down on transnational criminal networks, Blinken said.

Overall, the first high-level US-Mexico security dialogue on Friday was very productive. The two sides discussed matters on security, immigration, trade, and public health, he added.

The Mexican foreign secretary said the success of this new initiative will be measured through the reduction of homicides and crime in Mexico.

