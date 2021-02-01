UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says US Mulling Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:43 PM

The United States is considering sanctions against Russia over the situation with opposition figure Alexei Navalny, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC on Monday

"We're reviewing that," Blinken said when asked if the United States should sanction Russian officials as punishment for what has happened to Navalny.

On January 23 and 31, many Russian cities were hit by protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

