Blinken Says US 'not Aware Of Or Involved In' Hamas Chief's Killing
Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:13 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States was "not aware of or involved in" the killing of Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States was "not aware of or involved in" the killing of Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.
"I can't tell you what this means. I can tell you that the imperative of getting a ceasefire, the importance that that has for everyone, remains," Blinken said in an interview with Channel news Asia in Singapore.
"This is something we were not aware of or involved in," he said of the killing.
Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president when he was killed by an Israeli air strike, Hamas said Wednesday.
Blinken, who is visiting Singapore, said a Gaza ceasefire was also essential to prevent the conflict from spreading to the rest of the region.
"We've been working from day one not only to try to get to a better place in Gaza but also to prevent the conflict from spreading, whether it's the north with Lebanon and Hezbollah, whether it's the Red Sea with the Huthis, whether it's Iran, Syria, Iraq, you name it," Blinken told a forum in the city-state.
"A big key to trying to make sure that that doesn't happen, and that we can move to a better place, is getting the ceasefire."
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing2 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children2 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children2 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns3 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study4 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified4 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions6 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza6 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court6 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'6 hours ago
-
US election a 'challenge' that poses 'risks' for Ukraine: Zelensky6 hours ago
-
'Whole world' wants Russia at next peace summit: Zelensky6 hours ago