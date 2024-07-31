US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States was "not aware of or involved in" the killing of Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran

"I can't tell you what this means. I can tell you that the imperative of getting a ceasefire, the importance that that has for everyone, remains," Blinken said in an interview with Channel news Asia in Singapore.

"This is something we were not aware of or involved in," he said of the killing.

Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president when he was killed by an Israeli air strike, Hamas said Wednesday.

Blinken, who is visiting Singapore, said a Gaza ceasefire was also essential to prevent the conflict from spreading to the rest of the region.

"We've been working from day one not only to try to get to a better place in Gaza but also to prevent the conflict from spreading, whether it's the north with Lebanon and Hezbollah, whether it's the Red Sea with the Huthis, whether it's Iran, Syria, Iraq, you name it," Blinken told a forum in the city-state.

"A big key to trying to make sure that that doesn't happen, and that we can move to a better place, is getting the ceasefire."