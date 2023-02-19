UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Not Looking For 'New Cold War' Or Conflict With China - State Department

Published February 19, 2023

Blinken Says US Not Looking for 'New Cold War' or Conflict With China - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The United States understands the importance of dialogue and is not looking for a conflict with China or a "new Cold War," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi.

Blinken met with Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"The Secretary reaffirmed there had been no change to the longstanding U.S. one China policy, and he underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a Saturday statement after the talks.

According to Price, Blinken reiterated statements made by US President Joe Biden regarding Washington's intent to "compete" and "unapologetically stand up for our values and interests."

At the same time, Blinken "underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times" and told Wang Yi that "we do not want conflict with the PRC (People's Republic of China) and are not looking for a new Cold War."

