Blinken Says US Officially Resuming Operations In Kiev, Enhancing Security Protocols

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 11:08 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday that the United States has reopened the US Embassy in Kiev and enhanced security protocols to protect its staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday that the United States has reopened the US Embassy in Kiev and enhanced security protocols to protect its staff.

"Today, we are officially resuming operations at the US Embassy in Kiev," Blinken said in a press release.

"As we take this momentous step, we have put forward additional measures to increase the safety of our colleagues who are returning to Kiev and have enhanced our security measures and protocols."

