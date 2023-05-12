UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Ready To Provide Ukraine What It Needs To Launch Counteroffensive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Blinken Says US Ready to Provide Ukraine What It Needs to Launch Counteroffensive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is ready to fill Kiev's requirements to launch a counteroffensive against Russia and is determined to ensure UK's supply of long-range missiles adds up to what Ukraine needs.

"If there are gaps, if there are shortages, they'll tell us and we will make every effort to make good on them," Blinken told PBS on Thursday when asked about US support for Ukraine's counteroffensive.

Blinken also said Washington is determined to ensure that Britain's supply of long-range missiles will "add up to what Ukraine needs."

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing Western officials, that the UK had sent long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine after receiving guarantees from Kiev that they would not be used against targets in Russia.

