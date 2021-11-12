UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Ready To Use Various Tools To Address Belarus' Use Of Migration As Weapon

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Blinken Says US Ready to Use Various Tools to Address Belarus' Use of Migration as Weapon

The United States is prepared to use "various tools" at its disposal in response to Belarus using migration as a political weapon, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The United States is prepared to use "various tools" at its disposal in response to Belarus using migration as a political weapon, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are also very concerned by efforts by Belarus to use migration as a political weapon.

I am not gonna preview any possible sanctions, but we are looking at various tools that we have," Blinken said at a press conference with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Qatar Belarus United States Weapon

Recent Stories

11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago
 Over 4.3m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Fa ..

Over 4.3m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Ten EU nations causing 'high concern' over Covid

Ten EU nations causing 'high concern' over Covid

3 minutes ago
 Blinken says US 'very concerned' about Russian mov ..

Blinken says US 'very concerned' about Russian movements near Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Senate education body directs HEC to investigate p ..

Senate education body directs HEC to investigate poor performance of 32 universi ..

6 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 112652 cusecs water

IRSA releases 112652 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.