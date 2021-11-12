Blinken Says US Ready to Use Various Tools to Address Belarus' Use of Migration as Weapon

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 08:34 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The United States is prepared to use "various tools" at its disposal in response to Belarus using migration as a political weapon, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"We are also very concerned by efforts by Belarus to use migration as a political weapon.
I am not gonna preview any possible sanctions, but we are looking at various tools that we have," Blinken said at a press conference with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.