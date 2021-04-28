UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says US, Russia Can Work On Strategic Stability If Putin Chooses Not To Escalate

Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview that the United States and Russia can work on mutual interests such as strategic stability and extending the New START arms control treaty if tensions with Moscow de-escalate.

"If he chooses not to escalate, then I think there are areas where we can work together out of our mutual shared interests," Blinken said in a CNN interview that aired Tuesday. "For example, strategic stability, extended New START - there's more to be done in that area."

