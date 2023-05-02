UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US-Russia Contact On American Detainees 'Irregular' But Occurring

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Blinken Says US-Russia Contact on American Detainees 'Irregular' But Occurring

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States and Russia maintain irregular contact regarding detained US citizens in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an interview with Fox news.

"The dialogue is irregular. We have been in contact. We remain in contact through our embassy," Blinken said on Monday, when asked about the level of contact regarding detained US citizens.

Specifically, Blinken was asked about the cases of Paul Whelan - a former US Marine convicted on espionage charges in 2018 - and Evan Gershkovich, whom Russia arrested last month on espionage charges.

The US and Russia maintain contact through a channel established by US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the purposes of discussing detainees, Blinken said.

The US is working with other countries to build a strong coalition to impose consequences on governments it believes engage in wrongful detention, Blinken added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States 2018

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

4 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

4 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

4 hours ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.