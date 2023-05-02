Blinken Says US-Russia Contact on American Detainees 'Irregular' But Occurring

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States and Russia maintain irregular contact regarding detained US citizens in Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an interview with Fox news.

"The dialogue is irregular. We have been in contact. We remain in contact through our embassy," Blinken said on Monday, when asked about the level of contact regarding detained US citizens.

Specifically, Blinken was asked about the cases of Paul Whelan - a former US Marine convicted on espionage charges in 2018 - and Evan Gershkovich, whom Russia arrested last month on espionage charges.

The US and Russia maintain contact through a channel established by US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the purposes of discussing detainees, Blinken said.

The US is working with other countries to build a strong coalition to impose consequences on governments it believes engage in wrongful detention, Blinken added.