Blinken Says US Should Accept Hong Kong Refugees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:17 AM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States should accept some of the refugees from Hong Kong who are fleeing China's alleged repressions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States should accept some of the refugees from Hong Kong who are fleeing China's alleged repressions.

"I believe we should. We have seen China act egregiously to undermine the very commitments it made during the handover of Hong Kong from Britain," Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC.

Last June, China adopted a law that adjusts security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with respect to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign countries.

Critics of the law in China's special administrative region and abroad have expressed concern the law may limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms.

"We see people who, again, are in Hong Kong standing up for their own rights, the rights they thought were guaranteed to them. And if they are being the victims of repression from China's authorities we should do something to get them haven," Blinken said.

China insists the law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the fundamental freedoms of the local population.

