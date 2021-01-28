Blinken Says US State Dept. Reviewing Russian Actions, Will Not Rule Out Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the State Department is currently reviewing Russian actions including on Alexey Navalny and the SolarWinds security breach, and did not rule out possible new sanctions against Moscow.

"Across the board, as the President has said we are reviewing all of these actions that are deep concern to us whether it is treatment of Mr. Navalny and particularly, the apparent use of a chemical weapon and an attempt to assassinate him, we are looking very urgently as well at SolarWinds and its various implications, we are looking at the reports of bounties placed by Russia on American forces in Afghanistan and of course we are looking at these questions of election interference," Blinken said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

When asked about possible sanctions against Russia over Navalny, Blinken said: "Not ruling out anything but we want to get this full review done and then we'll take it from there."