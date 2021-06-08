Blinken Says US Still Has Opportunity to Deal With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday that finishing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines differs from making it operational, and warned that Washington still has opportunities to deal with those who grant operations permits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday that finishing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines differs from making it operational, and warned that Washington still has opportunities to deal with those who grant operations permits.

"There is a difference between the physical completion of the pipeline and it becoming operational, actually has flowing through it. We are still working on that," Blinken said. "We also of course have opportunities going forward to deal with those who would provide insurance or rather permits for the pipeline to actually become operational. We continue to believe it's a bad idea."