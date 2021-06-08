UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Says US Still Has Opportunity To Deal With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:01 PM

Blinken Says US Still Has Opportunity to Deal With Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday that finishing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines differs from making it operational, and warned that Washington still has opportunities to deal with those who grant operations permits

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a congressional hearing on Tuesday that finishing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines differs from making it operational, and warned that Washington still has opportunities to deal with those who grant operations permits.

"There is a difference between the physical completion of the pipeline and it becoming operational, actually has flowing through it. We are still working on that," Blinken said. "We also of course have opportunities going forward to deal with those who would provide insurance or rather permits for the pipeline to actually become operational. We continue to believe it's a bad idea."

Related Topics

Hearing Washington Nord From

Recent Stories

Court to indict Murad Ali Shah on June 30

2 minutes ago

MNA expresses grief over Ghotki train accident

2 minutes ago

IGP AJK transferred

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs federal, provincial housing ..

2 minutes ago

NAEAC team visits Agricultural University, express ..

2 minutes ago

EU Executive Arm Seeks to Add $175Bln in Grants to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.