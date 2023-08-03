Open Menu

Blinken Says US Supports ECOWAS Efforts To Free Niger's Bazoum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM

The United States supports ECOWAS efforts in freeing Nigerien President Bazoum and a restoration of order in Niger, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The United States supports ECOWAS efforts in freeing Nigerien President Bazoum and a restoration of order in Niger, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Thursday.

"We believe it is vitally important that what ECOWAS has called for actually takes effect and that is the freeing of President Bazoum and a restoration of the constitutional order in Niger," Blinken told a press briefing. "We support the efforts ECOWAS is making."

The United States, which presides over the UN Security Council during the month of August, organized Thursday's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairing it.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. The French Foreign Ministry said that French President Emmanuel Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader of the African country.

