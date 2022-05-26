Blinken Says US to Continue Raising Human Rights Issues in Xinjiang, Hong Kong

The United States will continue to raise concerns about reported human rights violations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region in China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks at the Asia Society on Thursday

"The United States stands with countries and people around the world against the genocide and crimes against humanity happening in the Xinjiang region... and in Hong Kong, where the Chinese Communist Party has imposed harsh, anti-democratic measures under the guise of national security," Blinken said. "We'll continue to raise these issues and call for change, not to stand against China, but to stand up for peace, security and human dignity."