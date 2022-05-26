UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US To Continue Raising Human Rights Issues In Xinjiang, Hong Kong

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Blinken Says US to Continue Raising Human Rights Issues in Xinjiang, Hong Kong

The United States will continue to raise concerns about reported human rights violations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region in China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks at the Asia Society on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States will continue to raise concerns about reported human rights violations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region in China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks at the Asia Society on Thursday.

"The United States stands with countries and people around the world against the genocide and crimes against humanity happening in the Xinjiang region... and in Hong Kong, where the Chinese Communist Party has imposed harsh, anti-democratic measures under the guise of national security," Blinken said. "We'll continue to raise these issues and call for change, not to stand against China, but to stand up for peace, security and human dignity."

Related Topics

World China Hong Kong United States Asia

Recent Stories

Six Pakistani peacekeepers among 117 honoured with ..

Six Pakistani peacekeepers among 117 honoured with UN medals posthumously

26 seconds ago
 Commissioner vows to make Karachi a Tobacco smoke ..

Commissioner vows to make Karachi a Tobacco smoke free city

27 seconds ago
 US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence But Will C ..

US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence But Will Continue to Expand Relationship ..

29 seconds ago
 Eco-friendly textile practices imperative for poll ..

Eco-friendly textile practices imperative for pollution-free environment: Dr Iqr ..

33 seconds ago
 Yasin Malik's sentencing exposes real face of Modi ..

Yasin Malik's sentencing exposes real face of Modi: Asif Ali Zardari

3 minutes ago
 KP Bar strongly condemns life sentence to Yasin Ma ..

KP Bar strongly condemns life sentence to Yasin Malik on false charges

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.