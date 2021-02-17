UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says US To Pay $200 Million In WHO Obligations

The United States will fulfill obligations to pay more than $200 million to the World Health Organization by the end of the month after reversing Donald Trump's plan to withdraw, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday

"This is a key step forward in fulfilling our financial obligations as a WHO number and it reflects our renewed commitment to ensuring the WHO has the support it needs to lead the global response to the pandemic," Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19.

