Blinken says US to pay $200 million in WHO obligations

The United States will fulfill obligations to pay more than $200 million to the World Health Organization by the end of the month after reversing Donald Trump's plan to withdraw, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The United States will fulfill obligations to pay more than $200 million to the World Health Organization by the end of the month after reversing Donald Trump's plan to withdraw, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"This is a key step forward in fulfilling our financial obligations as a WHO number and it reflects our renewed commitment to ensuring the WHO has the support it needs to lead the global response to the pandemic," Blinken told a UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19.