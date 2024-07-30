Open Menu

Blinken Says US To Provide $500 Mn In Military Funding To Philippines

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The United States will provide $500 million in military funding to the Philippines, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, as Washington boosts ties with Manila in the face of China's growing assertiveness.

Blinken was in Manila with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as part of an Asia-Pacific tour to strengthen Washington's latticework of alliances aimed at countering Beijing.

"We're now allocating an additional $500 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines to boost security collaboration with our oldest treaty ally in this region," Blinken told a joint news conference.

Blinken described it as a "once in a generation investment" to help modernise the Philippine armed forces and coast guard.

