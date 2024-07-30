Blinken Says US To Provide $500 Mn In Military Funding To Philippines
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The United States will provide $500 million in military funding to the Philippines, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, as Washington boosts ties with Manila in the face of China's growing assertiveness.
Blinken was in Manila with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as part of an Asia-Pacific tour to strengthen Washington's latticework of alliances aimed at countering Beijing.
"We're now allocating an additional $500 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines to boost security collaboration with our oldest treaty ally in this region," Blinken told a joint news conference.
Blinken described it as a "once in a generation investment" to help modernise the Philippine armed forces and coast guard.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From World
-
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over Hamas leader killing3 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children3 hours ago
-
School bus, train collide in S.Africa killing five children4 hours ago
-
Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran ‘represent a dangerous escalation', UN chief warns5 hours ago
-
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study6 hours ago
-
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Guterres horrified5 hours ago
-
Greek journalist's murder trial ends without convictions8 hours ago
-
Al Jazeera says Israeli strike kills two of its journalists in Gaza8 hours ago
-
Russia extends detention of French researcher: court8 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Olympic sanctions on Russia as 'piecemeal'8 hours ago
-
US election a 'challenge' that poses 'risks' for Ukraine: Zelensky8 hours ago
-
'Whole world' wants Russia at next peace summit: Zelensky8 hours ago