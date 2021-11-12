UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US 'very Concerned' About Russian Movements Near Ukraine

Fri 12th November 2021

Blinken says US 'very concerned' about Russian movements near Ukraine



Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced fresh concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine and warned Moscow against an invasion.

"We're very concerned about some of the irregular movements of forces that we see on Ukraine's borders," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

"It would be a serious mistake for Russia to engage in a repeat of what it did in 2014," Blinken said, renewing a warning made earlier in the week in reference to Moscow's takeover of Crimea seven years ago and alleged backing of separatists inside Ukraine.

