UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Says US Wants Arctic Region To Remain Free Of Conflict, Full Of Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Blinken Says US Wants Arctic Region to Remain Free of Conflict, Full of Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he discussed the Arctic region with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, with both countries wishing the region to remain "full of conflict and full of cooperation."

"We talked, of course, about our shared commitment to the Arctic.

As Arctic allies, both Iceland and the US want to make sure it remains a region free of conflict and full of cooperation, where countries act responsibly, where economic development and investment take place in a sustainable and transparent manner, that respects the environment and the interests and culture of indigenous communities," Blinken said at a press conference after the talks.

Blinken also praised Iceland's two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council, which comes to an end this week at the organization's ministerial council.

Related Topics

Iceland

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

6 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

6 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

6 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

6 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

8 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.