Blinken Says US Wants Arctic Region to Remain Free of Conflict, Full of Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he discussed the Arctic region with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

"We talked, of course, about our shared commitment to the Arctic.

As Arctic allies, both Iceland and the US want to make sure it remains a region free of conflict and full of cooperation, where countries act responsibly, where economic development and investment take place in a sustainable and transparent manner, that respects the environment and the interests and culture of indigenous communities," Blinken said at a press conference after the talks.

Blinken also praised Iceland's two-year chairmanship of the Arctic Council, which comes to an end this week at the organization's ministerial council.