Blinken Says US Warned Russia It Will 'Respond' In Case Of Aggression Against Ukraine

Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:15 PM

US President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States "will respond" if Russia resorts to aggression against Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

Blinken told Euronews after his Thursday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm that what is "most important for Russia to understand is that actions have consequences" and that "having a conflict is in no one's interest." He said Biden advised Putin against acting "aggressively again against Ukraine."

"I don't think that's good for any of us, but president was equally clear if Russia chooses to act recklessly, we'll respond," Blinken was quoted as saying.

The news agency said that Blinken decline to specify the possible response measures, just saying that "many things" that would have "a very high impact" and "things that we have not done in the past that we've refrained from doing.

"

On Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have discussed possible sanctions against Russia if it attacks Ukraine. The Ukrainian minister accused Russia of "provocative" behavior militarily and diplomatically.

Russia has stood by its right to move its armed forces freely within the country's sovereign territory. The Kremlin has also expressed concerns about Ukraine having aggregated almost half of all its armed forces on the contact line with the Donbas region in the east.

