Blinken Says US Welcomes Arrival of Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Ethiopia, Somalia

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The United States welcomes the arrival of a ship carrying Ukrainian grain in Djibouti, from where the grain will be distributed throughout Ethiopia and Somalia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States welcomes the arrival in Djibouti of 23,300 metric tons of Ukrainian grain aboard the ship Brave Commander. This grain will be distributed within Ethiopia and Somalia, countries that are dangerously food insecure after four years of drought," Blinken said in a statement.

The US is grateful for the important role Djibouti played in facilitating the flow of humanitarian goods to the region, Blinken added.

Ukrainian agricultural products are critical to global food security and the US supports the multilateral agreement between the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to resume Black Sea agricultural exports, according to the statement.

The US is closely monitoring Russia's adherence to the deal's terms, the statement also said.

