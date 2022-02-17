UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says US Will Be Relieved, Accept Criticism If Russia 'Invasion' Never Materializes

Blinken Says US Will Be Relieved, Accept Criticism If Russia 'Invasion' Never Materializes

The United States will be relieved and happily accept any criticism if its predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine do not materialize, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States will be relieved and happily accept any criticism if its predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine do not materialize, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council on Thursday

"If Russia doesn't invade Ukraine, then we will be relieved that Russia changed course and proved our predictions wrong," Blinken said. "We'll gladly accept any criticism that anyone directs at us."

