Blinken Says US Will Help Ensure Food Exports From Russia If Moscow Returns To Grain Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The United States will help to ensure the safe export of Russian food and agricultural products through the Black Sea if Moscow decides to return to the Black Sea grain agreement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"In the event of a return to the agreement, of course we'll continue to do whatever is necessary to make sure that everyone can export their food and food products freely and safely, to include Russia," Blinken said during a press conference, when asked about Russia's concerns about insuring and shipping its products.

However, it is on Russia to decide whether to return to the Black Sea grain agreement, Blinken said.

Last month, the Kremlin declined to renew the agreement due to alleged non-implementation of some of its guarantees regarding Russia.

