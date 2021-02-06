Blinken Says US Will Hold China to Account for Destabilizing Activities - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi that the United States would hold China to account for its destabilizing activities in the Indo-Pacific region, a spokesperson for the US Department of State said.

"Secretary Blinken stressed the United States will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and pressed China to join the international community in condemning the military coup in Burma. The Secretary reaffirmed that the United States will work together with its allies and partners in defense of our shared values and interests to hold the PRC accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, and its undermining of the rules-based international system," Ned price said on late Friday.