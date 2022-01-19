Blinken Says US Will Inform Ukraine on Results of Geneva Meeting With Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the United States will update Ukraine on the outcomes of his upcoming meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva and discuss next steps.

The two top diplomats will meet on Friday.

"We will brief our Ukrainian partners shortly after the meeting in Geneva as well and discuss next steps," Blinken said.