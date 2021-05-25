Blinken Says US Will Provide $75Mln in Development, Economic Aid to Palestinians

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the United States will provide Palestinians at least $75 million in development and economic assistance.

"I informed President [Mahmoud] Abbas, and earlier [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu, that the United States will notify Congress of our intention to provide $75 million in additional development and economic assistance for the Palestinians in 2021," Blinken said during remarks in Ramallah.

Blinken added that the United States will also provide up to $5.5 million in immediate disaster assistance for Gaza and a more than $32 million for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for the Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) emergency fund.