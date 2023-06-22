Blinken Says US Will Restrict Visas of Foreign Government Officials Who Assist Fugitives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United States will restrict the visas of foreign government officials or agents found to have assisted a fugitive avoid justice in the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, I am announcing a new policy of visa restrictions on foreign government officials and agents who have intervened in a manner beyond the reasonable provision of consular services to assist fugitives accused or convicted of serious crimes to evade the US justice system," Blinken said in a statement.

The new visa restriction measure has been dubbed the Fallon Smart Policy, in honor of a 15-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in 2016; the foreign national accused of hitting Smart fled the US to avoid manslaughter charges.

The policy reflects the US' commitment to support aspirations of a fair judicial process and strengthen democracy and the rule of law, the statement said.

The policy is specific to foreign government officials and agents, as well as their immediate family members, the statement noted.