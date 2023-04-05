Close
Blinken Says US Will Soon Finish Wrongful Detention Review For Reporter Arrested In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Blinken Says US Will Soon Finish Wrongful Detention Review for Reporter Arrested in Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The US State Department will soon finish its "wrongful detention" determination for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia last month on espionage charges, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"I want to make sure that, as always, because there is a formal process, that we go through it. And we will, and I expect that to be completed soon," Blinken said during a press conference, when asked about Gershkovich.

Even as the United States engages with other countries to bring detained US citizens home, it can also increase pressure and apply penalties on those who engage in unlawful detentions, Blinken added.

