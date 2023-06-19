(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United States would welcome China playing a constructive role in the Ukrainian peace effort, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a trip to Beijing on Monday.

Blinken told a news conference that he had come to China to strengthen high-level channels of communication by holding talks with President Xi Jinping, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

"During those meetings, we had a robust conversation about regional and global challenges," Blinken said, adding that included the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"I reiterated that we would welcome China playing a constructive role, along with other nations, to work toward a just peace based on the principles of the United Nations charter," he told reporters.