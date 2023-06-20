US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he used his recent visit to Beijing to deliver the United States' "deep concerns" over China's military and intelligence activities in Cuba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he used his recent visit to Beijing to deliver the United States' "deep concerns" over China's military and intelligence activities in Cuba.

"I made very clear that we would have deep concerns about PRC's (China's) intelligence or military activities in Cuba," Blinken told reporters during a press conference with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in London.

Blinken noted that the Biden administration has engaged in a number of diplomatic measures with different countries related to similar issues and expressed confidence that Washington had achieved "some success" in slowing down these efforts.

Blinken also vowed that the United States would monitor the situation very closely in order to protect itself and its interests.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that Beijing and Havana were negotiating establishing a joint military training center in Cuba. The possible deployment of Chinese troops in Cuba has caused concerns in the United States, the report said.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that she was not aware of such plans.

Earlier in June, US media reported that China had allegedly been using since 2019 a military base in Cuba to gather intelligence on the United States.

Cuba has denied the claims about an agreement to create a Chinese base that would be used to gather intelligence on the United States.