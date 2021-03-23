Blinken Says Washington Seeks to 'Revitalize' NATO at 'Pivotal Moment

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he was looking forward to the two-day NATO foreign ministerial meeting, as Washington seeks to revitalize the alliance at this "pivotal moment."

"We very much look forward to a productive couple of days of discussions at really a pivotal moment for the alliance.

I've come here to express the United States' steadfast commitment to that alliance, which has been the cornerstone of peace, prosperity, and stability for the Transatlantic community for more than 70 years, and I've come to Brussels because the United States wants to rebuild our partnerships, first and foremost, with our NATO allies. We want to revitalize the alliance to make sure it's as strong and effective against the threats of today as it has been in the past," Blinken said.