Blinken Says Welcomes Freeing of 2 US Citizens in Prisoner Swap Between Russia, Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The United States welcomes news of the release of two US citizens as part of a Saudi-brokered prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States welcomes the negotiated prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, which includes two US citizens captured while serving in Ukraine's military. The United States is appreciative of Ukraine including all prisoners of war, regardless of nationality, in its negotiations, and we look forward to these US citizens being reunited with their families," Blinken said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, US citizens Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh were freed in the prisoner swap. The two men, both military veterans from Alabama, were captured while working as foreign fighters in Ukraine.

Blinken also conveyed gratitude to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in a call on Wednesday morning to thank him for Saudi Arabia's role in negotiating the exchange, the statement added.