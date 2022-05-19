UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Western Sanctions On Russia Not Causing Global Food Insecurity

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Blinken Says Western Sanctions on Russia Not Causing Global Food Insecurity

The sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western nations are not causing food insecurity around the world, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks to the UN Security Council on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western nations are not causing food insecurity around the world, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks to the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"Sanctions aren't preventing Russia from exporting food and fertilizer, sanctions imposed by the United States and many other countries deliberately include carve outs for food for fertilizer and seeds from Russia," Blinken said.

The United States is working with countries to inform them about exemptions from the US sanctions against Russia to allow the flow of food products, Blinken added.

Ukraine is a key global grain producer, accounting for 9% of the world's wheat exports, 13.5% of corn and 70% of sunflower products.

The United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) has said the Ukrainian crisis has triggered a price spike on key staples in the diet of most families in the heavily import-depended middle East, "putting basic food items beyond the reach of the most vulnerable."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on the request of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country.

In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and provided Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Price United States Middle East February From Wheat

Recent Stories

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

Cycling: Giro d'Italia results and standings

23 seconds ago
 US House Passes Bill to Crack Down on Oil, Gas Com ..

US House Passes Bill to Crack Down on Oil, Gas Companies for Price Gouging

26 seconds ago
 Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agr ..

Top US, Russian Brass Discuss Security Issues, Agree to Keep Open Lines of Commu ..

27 seconds ago
 Italy's Oldani sprints to maiden win in Giro 12th ..

Italy's Oldani sprints to maiden win in Giro 12th stage, Lopez in pink

29 seconds ago
 SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

SU, UAF agree to carry joint research projects

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Uk ..

Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Ukraine - Russian Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.