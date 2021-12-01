Blinken Says Will Have Consultations With Lavrov, Kuleba on Thursday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will hold talks with foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will hold talks with foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine on Thursday.

"My consultations will continue tomorrow with the OSCE foreign ministers meeting (in Sweden), where I'll also be with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov," Blinken said on Wednesday.