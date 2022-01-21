Blinken Says Will Have Further Talks With Lavrov After US Responds to Russian Proposals

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have agreed on further discussion after Washington presents its response to Moscow's security proposals next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have agreed on further discussion after Washington presents its response to Moscow's security proposals next week.

"Based on the discussions today the Foreign Minister and I have agreed that it's important for the diplomatic process to continue," Blinken said. "I told him that following the consultations that we'll have in the coming days with allies and partners we anticipate that we'll be able to share with Russia our concerns and ideas in more detail and in writing next week and we agreed to further discussions after that."