Blinken Says Will Head to Ramstein Base in Germany, Meet With Foreign Minister Maas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press briefing on Friday he will travel to Germany's Ramstein base after the Qatar visit where he will hold a ministerial with his German counterpartMaas.

"From there [Doha] we are heading to Ramstein Base in Germany where again I have a chance to meet with Afghans awaiting processing and Americans who are staffing that effort," Blinken said. "I'll also meet with Foreign Minister Maas of Germany and we'll hold a ministerial meeting on Afghanistan with him live and then virtually with other partners that will include more than 20 countries that all have a stake in helping to relocate and resettle Afghans and in holding the Taliban to their commitments."