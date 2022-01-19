UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Will Not Deliver Written US Response To Russian Proposals When Meets Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 08:15 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he will not deliver a written US response to Russian security proposals when he meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva later this week.

"I won't be presenting a paper at that time to Foreign Minister Lavrov. We need to see where we are, and see if there remain opportunities to pursue the diplomacy and pursue the dialogue which again, as I said, is by far the preferable course," he said while speaking at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev.

